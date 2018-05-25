Reward offered in Brampton, Ont., homicide

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel regional police say a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 2017 homicide.

Officers called to a Brampton, Ont., nightclub early on April 15, 2017 to investigate a reported shooting found a man with signs of trauma.

Investigators say 23-year-old Jordan Buchner died at the scene.

Police say it's believed there were numerous people present at the nightclub at the time of the incident who have not yet come forward.