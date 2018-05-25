OTTAWA — A woman working at a religious centre in downtown Ottawa has died after what police are calling a serious assault.

Police say the 59-year-old woman was working at the Christian Science Reading Centre on Thursday when the incident took place.

Const. Alain Boucher says investigators believe the attack took place between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when the woman was the only reading room employee on duty.

Boucher says police were called by another reading room staff member, who found the woman when they arrived around 1 p.m. to begin their shift.

Police say the 59-year-old succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Friday afternoon.

"Investigators are following up on all information and there is no suspect in custody at this time," Insp. Jamie Dunlop said in a statement.

"Investigators are also seeking to speak to anyone with information about people who may have had interaction with the victim on May 24 specifically between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m."

Police said the assault is being investigated as a homicide and they had no suspect description as of Friday afternoon.

The Christian Science Reading Room is described online as a public space "for exploring practical Christian healing in a comfortable and healing environment."

By The Canadian Press