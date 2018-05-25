Toronto teacher charged with sexual assault

Toronto police say a 53-year-old teacher is facing charges after eight girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at school.

Investigators allege the girls were assaulted by a teacher on school property between September 2017 and May 2018.

Police say Remy Perry of Toronto was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, four counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

They say Perry appeared in court on Friday morning.