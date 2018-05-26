Liberals promise debt-cutting legislation

In response to that attack, PC party spokeswoman Melissa Lantsman said Ford trusts consumers and retailers to make responsible choices about the sale of alcohol.

"It’s time for the government to stop gouging the people," Lantsman said in an email. "Change is coming and help is on the way."

The Liberals have also taken their fair share of criticism from opponents, who have frequently attacked the party over rising debt during their time in power.

In March, Ontario's publicly held debt for 2018-19 was projected at $337.4 billion — up from $285.4 billion in 2014-15.

The Liberals originally planned to stay in the black this year, but a host of costly promises in pharmacare and child care means they now plan to run deficits of more than $6 billion for multiple years to come.

However, Wynne noted Ford has yet to release a fiscal plan, and alleged that NDP leader Andrea Horwath's plan is full of errors.

On Saturday, Wynne faced criticism from Horwath, who accused the Liberal leader of mud-slinging during the campaign.

"Kathleen Wynne basically said if Doug Ford goes low, she's going to go lower," Horwath said during a campaign event in Brampton. "I don't think that's leadership."

"I don't think that people want to watch mud be slung by the parties."

At a campaign event in Toronto, Wynne said she is just calling it like she sees it, and that party leaders need to be prepared to face scrutiny.

"I'm not going to go low or high, I'm going to go right down the centre and talk about what's actually happening," Wynne said.

"I can tell you from lived experience: being taken seriously means that you've got to answer tough questions."

The three major parties are now preparing for the final leaders debate on Sunday, and have less than two weeks to go until voting day on June 7.

Wynne acknowledged her party is clearly in third place at this point in the campaign, but said there's still time for her to bounce back.

"It's a big hill, I know we have a big hill," Wynne said. "But we've been in tough places before, so what I'm going to do is fight our way back."

By Salmaan Farooqui and Maija Kappler, The Canadian Press