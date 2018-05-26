Where the leaders are for Saturday, May 26

News 04:00 AM The Canadian Press

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Saturday, May 26:

———

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

8:15 a.m. — Makes an announcement focused on health care, Varsity Hockey Brampton, 100 Westcreek Blvd., Brampton, Ont.

———

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

11:15 a.m. — Holds media availability, 531 Craven Rd., Toronto.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled events.

———

By The Canadian Press

