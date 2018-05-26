Toronto police investigating woman's death

TORONTO — Police in Toronto are investigating after a 41-year-old woman's "lifeless body" was found in a home in the city's east end.

Officers were called to a home in the O'Connor Drive and Pape Avenue area early Saturday, where they found a woman suffering from what they call "obvious signs of trauma."

Despite what police call the lifesaving efforts of paramedics, they say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She's been identified of Rhoderie Estrada of Toronto. Police say an autopsy will take place on Sunday.