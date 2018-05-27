Parti Quebecois promises free education

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Parti Quebecois says it would offer free post-secondary education if it wins this fall's provincial election.

The party announced the measure as it rolls out its electoral platform at a general meeting in Drummondville, Que.

The platform also proposes a $15 minimum wage and new rules on secularism that would ban teachers and daycare workers from displaying religious symbols and require citizens who are receiving services to do so with their faces uncovered.

The party is hoping to gain traction in an early election race where it has struggled to get attention and most polls put it in third place.