Tories want Ukraine to get arms meant for Kurds

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer's Conservatives want the federal government to give Ukraine $9.5 million worth of military equipment originally intended to help Kurdish forces in their fight against Islamic militants in Iraq.

The Trudeau government announced 15 months ago that it would give the Kurds weapons — including rifles, machine-guns, light mortars, grenade launchers and anti-tank missiles — as part of Canada's revamped mission to help eradicate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

But there were delays in getting approvals from the Iraqi government, and in ensuring adequate safeguards were in place to prevent the weapons from winding up in the hands of paramilitary groups accused of committing war crimes in Iraq.

By the time the weapons were finally purchased late last year, Iraqi and Kurdish forces had turned on each other over the Kurds' renewed push to carve out an independent state in northern Iraq.

To this day, those weapons remain in storage at a Canadian Forces supply depot in Montreal.

Now, the Conservatives say a Scheer government would send those arms to Ukraine instead.

"They've been allowing these weapons to sit in storage and collect dust and, meanwhile, the violence in Ukraine has taken on a new spring offensive," said Conservative defence critic James Bezan.

"Instead of letting those weapons go to waste, let's get them in the hands of people that can use them."

Since Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Ukraine has been at war with Russian-backed rebels in the Donbass region.

The Ukrainian government has asked Canada to provide it with defensive weaponry, as the United States has done, but the Trudeau government has been non-committal. It did open the door six months ago to the export of Canadian-made weapons to Ukraine, but it refuses to say whether any requests for arms export permits to Ukraine have been received, much less approved.