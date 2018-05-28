Ottawa Centre mirrors provincial shifts

Naqvi is also getting help from federal Liberal heavyweights. Last week, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who represents the riding federally, and Marco Mendicino, parliamentary secretary to the federal justice minister, canvassed with him.

Many voters in the riding say they are voting NDP to stop Ford — but there's also a sentiment against Wynne.

"Generally, I have voted Liberal throughout my entire voting," said Colin Francey, 25, who stopped to offer up his opinion of Ford and Wynne. "I'm a pretty staunch anti-conservative, especially now that Doug Ford's running. It's just not my cup of tea."

Francey said he will vote for NDP candidate Joel Harden, primarily to ensure that Ford is not elected; but also because he's tired of Wynne.

Christian Martinez, 33, is voting for Harden for similar reasons.

"The core of my reason is to ensure that the Liberal party is not in power anymore and I merely have more trust in—I can't believe I'm saying this—in the NDP than the Conservatives at this point," he said.

Next to him on the park bench, Martinez's friend Luke Ciesielski explained that Ford is just not an alternative to Wynne because he's a demagogue and fear mongers. He said Ford could divide Ontario "even further." He's casting about for solutions, looking for something positive on education and health care.

Kevin Nierenhausen, 52, will also vote NDP.

"It can't be Wynne, there's no way," he said.

As for Harden, an academic and social justice advocate, he can feel a profound change coming as Liberal voters move to his party.

"We've told them we're really proud to earn their respect in this moment and as much as they don't think of themselves as NDPers, they certainly don't want Doug Ford as premier."

"The strategic vote is for us," he said, saying even Liberal voters have legitimate criticisms of Wynne.

Despite his ability to attract Liberal votes, Harden's political views contrast on many fronts to Naqvi's. Harden, a self-identified socialist, wrote a book on grassroots movements and recently campaigned against the Energy East pipeline.

Harden's approach to the campaign is also markedly different from Naqvi's — the signs that plaster his office are hand-drawn and he canvasses at a glacial pace.

Both offices had a lot more hustle and bustle than Progressive Conservative candidate Colleen McCleery. The Tories have never won the riding since it was created 50 years ago.

The lone volunteer in her office, Marilyn Syversen, said she's volunteered for several Tory candidates in Ottawa Centre.

"I think Yasir has his hands full with both Colleen and the NDP candidate ... I feel he's in trouble, and he should be," said Syversen.

By Janice Dickson, The Canadian Press