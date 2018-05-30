Photo with hat from alt-right website rocks PC Donna Skelly

Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly is taking flak over a photo of her holding a red hat that advertises a website showcasing far-right pundits and white nationalists.

But the Hamilton councillor said she was handed the "Free Bird Media" hat at a Christmas party in December and "had no idea" what the website was about until criticism of the photo exploded online.

"I don't condone anything that is slanderous or hateful or hurtful or illegal," the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate said Tuesday.

The photo was taken at an event organized by local conservative post-secondary students, with listed speakers including Skelly and the founder of Free Bird Media, Alex Van Hamme.

That website, started in 2016, calls itself as an "independent media platform seeking to protect and promote freedom by publishing news and opinions from different points of view on controversial subjects."

But left-leaning political blog Press Progress, which first published the photo of Skelly and accused her in an article of promoting the website, argued the outlet is an "alt-right" platform for racist viewpoints.

It pointed to an apparent Facebook post after the December event from a Free Bird Media employee thanking Skelly for the "shout out." It also said the red hat imitates the Make America Great Again cap popularized by U.S. president Donald Trump.

The Free Bird Media YouTube channel includes interviews with James Sears, who was charged last year with promoting hatred in a Toronto newsletter against Jews and women, and a rally speech by white nationalist Paul Fromm. Website founder Van Hamme is also shown working with far-right pundit Faith Goldy, a former Rebel Media host fired after taking part in a neo-Nazi website's podcast.

Skelly rejected the idea Tuesday that she intentionally advertised or supported the website. "I had no idea who these people were, or what they are," she said. Skelly said she recalled being handed a hat shortly before sharing brief remarks. " It was a Christmas party ... I was in and out in 20 minutes."

Skelly said she did not hear an event speech from Van Hamme that referenced a "feminine" university environment where males are effectively "castrated."