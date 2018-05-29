Liberal MP tables bill to help surrogate moms

OTTAWA — A Liberal backbencher has tabled a private member's bill in the House of Commons aimed at easing some of the concerns of surrogate mothers or people who help them.

Montreal-area MP Anthony Housefather says the current Assisted Human Reproduction Act is not working for sperm donors, surrogates, parents of children born of donation as well as doctors, attorneys and agencies.

He says a provision in Bill C-404, his proposed legislation, provides assurancea a woman cannot be forced or encouraged to become a surrogate mother.

Housefather says women have the right to choose what they want to do with their bodies and criminal law should not prevent them from seeking a child.