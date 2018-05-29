Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates square off at debate

Candidates from the three major parties struck to their talking points, while the other candidates urged voters to choose change on election day at a Flamborough-Glanbrook all candidates debate May 28 at Waterdown District High School.
The debate, hosted by the Flamborough Review, featured all seven candidates registered for the June 7 vote — the Green party’s Janet Errygers, Libertarian Glenn Langton, NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan, None of the Above Direct Democracy’s Rudy Miller, Liberal candidate Judi Partridge, Trillium party candidate Roman Sarachman and Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly.
About 150 voters filled the cafetorium at Waterdown District High School (WDHS) for the event, moderated by Rick Ludwig, to hear candidates field questions about rural internet access, solutions to skyrocketing hydro rates and green energy, mental health supports, seniors support and the minimum wage.
McGlashan and Partridge repeatedly made reference to the PCs and that party's lack of a platform, and cuts made under previous Tory governments. Meanwhile Skelly referenced the Liberals' record over the past 15 years, while also warning the Liberal and NDP platforms are “reckless.”
“Kathleen Wynne and Liberals are reckless with your money and the NDP would be even worse,” she said. “Over 20 years ago the NDP almost bankrupted this province and if Andrea Horwath gets a chance she’s going to do it again.”
Skelly, who worked at CHCH as a journalist and is the current Ward 8 Hamilton councillor, said she first got into politics as a result of the Green Energy Act.
“I thought, ‘If somebody doesn’t get involved and stop this government, we’re going top end up in a mess,’” she said. “Fast forward and we are in one heck of a mess."
“Hydro is the No. 1 issue that I hear from people when I’m knocking at the door — they are angry and they can barely afford to pay their bills.”
McGlashan, who has a science degree and worked in the pharmaceutical industry, argued the NDP platform is a viable alternative to the Liberals and PCs.
“After 15 years of Liberal government, hospitals are overcrowded, wait times for health care are painfully long,” she said. “From hydro bills, to our children’s schools, to seniors care, the Liberals just keep making things harder.”
She said PC Leader Doug Ford is promising deeper cuts and more privatization, putting health care at risk.
“You don’t have to choose between bad and worse,” she said, noting the NDP plan would provide pharmacare and dental care for all, end hallway medicine and fix seniors' care, in addition to returning Hydro One to public ownership and lowering hydro bills.
“We need change in Ontario and Andrea is offering change for the better.”
Meanwhile, Partridge, the current Ward 15 councillor, said the Liberals inherited a “debacle” from both the NDP and PC governments of the 1990s. She said the Liberals have a plan to deal with hydro infrastructure, stressing the party’s platform has a full breakdown of costs.
“Ask the other parties where they’re going to cost out purchasing back Hydro One, or anything else they want to do, she said noting the plan has allocated $500 million for rural broadband internet and a mental health worker in each school.
“If we’re re-elected it’s already in our platform, it’s already costed and it will happen.”
For her part, Partridge said the election is about choices.
“Ontario is stable under the Liberal government, Ontario is also firing on all cylinders, ahead of most other provinces across Canada — those are the facts folks, and facts matter,” she said. “Or do we want to see the economy go backwards with billions in cuts as proposed by the PCs under Ford.”
Errygers said the Green party presents a viable alternative to the traditional parties.
“I know that status quo politics is broken,” she said. “Today, government is not working in our best interests.”
“Too often in politics today we see the status quo parties locking horns and preventing progress,” she continued. “A vote me for, a vote for Green, is not a wasted vote — it’s a vote for progress.”
Sarachman, who is president of TRC Custom Homes, said he knows budgets and how to spend money wisely.
“That’s what has to happen here,” he said. “We, as taxpayers, pay a lot of money to the provincial government."
“We have to make sure that they spend our money wisely.”
Sarachman noted he joined the Trillium party because the party mandates that members vote as per the wishes of their constituents.
“I have to listen to you and whatever you have to do, I have to do it,” he said.
He noted the party plans to eliminate sexual education in elementary schools, eliminate the carbon tax.
As well, the longtime de-amalgamation advocate said it is the last chance for Flamborough to de-amalgamate from the City of Hamilton.
“The Trillium party is going to give us a binding referendum — you guys decide … whether you want to go or whether you want to stay.”
Miller said the None of the Above party is not about ‘promised change.’
“We are about actual change,” he said. “You have more say than you are being told."
“If you elect NotA, you elect you.”
He noted the None of the Above platform is all about referendum.
“Part of what we’d like to do is get people involved through plebiscite,” he said. “I really believe that voters aren’t given the credit they should be getting.”
For his part, Glenn Langton stressed the election campaign is about change.
“If you really want change and not just a change in the people sitting in the seats moving the levers of the machine, then you have to vote for it,” he said. “You have to have the courage to say, ‘I’ve had enough and we’re going to try something different.’”
Candidates from the three major parties struck to their talking points, while the other candidates urged voters to choose change on election day at a Flamborough-Glanbrook all candidates debate May 28 at Waterdown District High School.
The debate, hosted by the Flamborough Review, featured all seven candidates registered for the June 7 vote — the Green party’s Janet Errygers, Libertarian Glenn Langton, NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan, None of the Above Direct Democracy’s Rudy Miller, Liberal candidate Judi Partridge, Trillium party candidate Roman Sarachman and Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly.
About 150 voters filled the cafetorium at Waterdown District High School (WDHS) for the event, moderated by Rick Ludwig, to hear candidates field questions about rural internet access, solutions to skyrocketing hydro rates and green energy, mental health supports, seniors support and the minimum wage.
McGlashan and Partridge repeatedly made reference to the PCs and that party's lack of a platform, and cuts made under previous Tory governments. Meanwhile Skelly referenced the Liberals' record over the past 15 years, while also warning the Liberal and NDP platforms are “reckless.”
“Kathleen Wynne and Liberals are reckless with your money and the NDP would be even worse,” she said. “Over 20 years ago the NDP almost bankrupted this province and if Andrea Horwath gets a chance she’s going to do it again.”
Skelly, who worked at CHCH as a journalist and is the current Ward 8 Hamilton councillor, said she first got into politics as a result of the Green Energy Act.
“I thought, ‘If somebody doesn’t get involved and stop this government, we’re going top end up in a mess,’” she said. “Fast forward and we are in one heck of a mess."
“Hydro is the No. 1 issue that I hear from people when I’m knocking at the door — they are angry and they can barely afford to pay their bills.”
McGlashan, who has a science degree and worked in the pharmaceutical industry, argued the NDP platform is a viable alternative to the Liberals and PCs.
“After 15 years of Liberal government, hospitals are overcrowded, wait times for health care are painfully long,” she said. “From hydro bills, to our children’s schools, to seniors care, the Liberals just keep making things harder.”
She said PC Leader Doug Ford is promising deeper cuts and more privatization, putting health care at risk.
“You don’t have to choose between bad and worse,” she said, noting the NDP plan would provide pharmacare and dental care for all, end hallway medicine and fix seniors' care, in addition to returning Hydro One to public ownership and lowering hydro bills.
“We need change in Ontario and Andrea is offering change for the better.”
Meanwhile, Partridge, the current Ward 15 councillor, said the Liberals inherited a “debacle” from both the NDP and PC governments of the 1990s. She said the Liberals have a plan to deal with hydro infrastructure, stressing the party’s platform has a full breakdown of costs.
“Ask the other parties where they’re going to cost out purchasing back Hydro One, or anything else they want to do, she said noting the plan has allocated $500 million for rural broadband internet and a mental health worker in each school.
“If we’re re-elected it’s already in our platform, it’s already costed and it will happen.”
For her part, Partridge said the election is about choices.
“Ontario is stable under the Liberal government, Ontario is also firing on all cylinders, ahead of most other provinces across Canada — those are the facts folks, and facts matter,” she said. “Or do we want to see the economy go backwards with billions in cuts as proposed by the PCs under Ford.”
Errygers said the Green party presents a viable alternative to the traditional parties.
“I know that status quo politics is broken,” she said. “Today, government is not working in our best interests.”
“Too often in politics today we see the status quo parties locking horns and preventing progress,” she continued. “A vote me for, a vote for Green, is not a wasted vote — it’s a vote for progress.”
Sarachman, who is president of TRC Custom Homes, said he knows budgets and how to spend money wisely.
“That’s what has to happen here,” he said. “We, as taxpayers, pay a lot of money to the provincial government."
“We have to make sure that they spend our money wisely.”
Sarachman noted he joined the Trillium party because the party mandates that members vote as per the wishes of their constituents.
“I have to listen to you and whatever you have to do, I have to do it,” he said.
He noted the party plans to eliminate sexual education in elementary schools, eliminate the carbon tax.
As well, the longtime de-amalgamation advocate said it is the last chance for Flamborough to de-amalgamate from the City of Hamilton.
“The Trillium party is going to give us a binding referendum — you guys decide … whether you want to go or whether you want to stay.”
Miller said the None of the Above party is not about ‘promised change.’
“We are about actual change,” he said. “You have more say than you are being told."
“If you elect NotA, you elect you.”
He noted the None of the Above platform is all about referendum.
“Part of what we’d like to do is get people involved through plebiscite,” he said. “I really believe that voters aren’t given the credit they should be getting.”
For his part, Glenn Langton stressed the election campaign is about change.
“If you really want change and not just a change in the people sitting in the seats moving the levers of the machine, then you have to vote for it,” he said. “You have to have the courage to say, ‘I’ve had enough and we’re going to try something different.’”
Candidates from the three major parties struck to their talking points, while the other candidates urged voters to choose change on election day at a Flamborough-Glanbrook all candidates debate May 28 at Waterdown District High School.
The debate, hosted by the Flamborough Review, featured all seven candidates registered for the June 7 vote — the Green party’s Janet Errygers, Libertarian Glenn Langton, NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan, None of the Above Direct Democracy’s Rudy Miller, Liberal candidate Judi Partridge, Trillium party candidate Roman Sarachman and Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly.
About 150 voters filled the cafetorium at Waterdown District High School (WDHS) for the event, moderated by Rick Ludwig, to hear candidates field questions about rural internet access, solutions to skyrocketing hydro rates and green energy, mental health supports, seniors support and the minimum wage.
McGlashan and Partridge repeatedly made reference to the PCs and that party's lack of a platform, and cuts made under previous Tory governments. Meanwhile Skelly referenced the Liberals' record over the past 15 years, while also warning the Liberal and NDP platforms are “reckless.”
“Kathleen Wynne and Liberals are reckless with your money and the NDP would be even worse,” she said. “Over 20 years ago the NDP almost bankrupted this province and if Andrea Horwath gets a chance she’s going to do it again.”
Skelly, who worked at CHCH as a journalist and is the current Ward 8 Hamilton councillor, said she first got into politics as a result of the Green Energy Act.
“I thought, ‘If somebody doesn’t get involved and stop this government, we’re going top end up in a mess,’” she said. “Fast forward and we are in one heck of a mess."
“Hydro is the No. 1 issue that I hear from people when I’m knocking at the door — they are angry and they can barely afford to pay their bills.”
McGlashan, who has a science degree and worked in the pharmaceutical industry, argued the NDP platform is a viable alternative to the Liberals and PCs.
“After 15 years of Liberal government, hospitals are overcrowded, wait times for health care are painfully long,” she said. “From hydro bills, to our children’s schools, to seniors care, the Liberals just keep making things harder.”
She said PC Leader Doug Ford is promising deeper cuts and more privatization, putting health care at risk.
“You don’t have to choose between bad and worse,” she said, noting the NDP plan would provide pharmacare and dental care for all, end hallway medicine and fix seniors' care, in addition to returning Hydro One to public ownership and lowering hydro bills.
“We need change in Ontario and Andrea is offering change for the better.”
Meanwhile, Partridge, the current Ward 15 councillor, said the Liberals inherited a “debacle” from both the NDP and PC governments of the 1990s. She said the Liberals have a plan to deal with hydro infrastructure, stressing the party’s platform has a full breakdown of costs.
“Ask the other parties where they’re going to cost out purchasing back Hydro One, or anything else they want to do, she said noting the plan has allocated $500 million for rural broadband internet and a mental health worker in each school.
“If we’re re-elected it’s already in our platform, it’s already costed and it will happen.”
For her part, Partridge said the election is about choices.
“Ontario is stable under the Liberal government, Ontario is also firing on all cylinders, ahead of most other provinces across Canada — those are the facts folks, and facts matter,” she said. “Or do we want to see the economy go backwards with billions in cuts as proposed by the PCs under Ford.”
Errygers said the Green party presents a viable alternative to the traditional parties.
“I know that status quo politics is broken,” she said. “Today, government is not working in our best interests.”
“Too often in politics today we see the status quo parties locking horns and preventing progress,” she continued. “A vote me for, a vote for Green, is not a wasted vote — it’s a vote for progress.”
Sarachman, who is president of TRC Custom Homes, said he knows budgets and how to spend money wisely.
“That’s what has to happen here,” he said. “We, as taxpayers, pay a lot of money to the provincial government."
“We have to make sure that they spend our money wisely.”
Sarachman noted he joined the Trillium party because the party mandates that members vote as per the wishes of their constituents.
“I have to listen to you and whatever you have to do, I have to do it,” he said.
He noted the party plans to eliminate sexual education in elementary schools, eliminate the carbon tax.
As well, the longtime de-amalgamation advocate said it is the last chance for Flamborough to de-amalgamate from the City of Hamilton.
“The Trillium party is going to give us a binding referendum — you guys decide … whether you want to go or whether you want to stay.”
Miller said the None of the Above party is not about ‘promised change.’
“We are about actual change,” he said. “You have more say than you are being told."
“If you elect NotA, you elect you.”
He noted the None of the Above platform is all about referendum.
“Part of what we’d like to do is get people involved through plebiscite,” he said. “I really believe that voters aren’t given the credit they should be getting.”
For his part, Glenn Langton stressed the election campaign is about change.
“If you really want change and not just a change in the people sitting in the seats moving the levers of the machine, then you have to vote for it,” he said. “You have to have the courage to say, ‘I’ve had enough and we’re going to try something different.’”