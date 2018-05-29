Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates square off at debate

She said PC Leader Doug Ford is promising deeper cuts and more privatization, putting health care at risk.

“You don’t have to choose between bad and worse,” she said, noting the NDP plan would provide pharmacare and dental care for all, end hallway medicine and fix seniors' care, in addition to returning Hydro One to public ownership and lowering hydro bills.

“We need change in Ontario and Andrea is offering change for the better.”

Meanwhile, Partridge, the current Ward 15 councillor, said the Liberals inherited a “debacle” from both the NDP and PC governments of the 1990s. She said the Liberals have a plan to deal with hydro infrastructure, stressing the party’s platform has a full breakdown of costs.

“Ask the other parties where they’re going to cost out purchasing back Hydro One, or anything else they want to do, she said noting the plan has allocated $500 million for rural broadband internet and a mental health worker in each school.

“If we’re re-elected it’s already in our platform, it’s already costed and it will happen.”

For her part, Partridge said the election is about choices.

“Ontario is stable under the Liberal government, Ontario is also firing on all cylinders, ahead of most other provinces across Canada — those are the facts folks, and facts matter,” she said. “Or do we want to see the economy go backwards with billions in cuts as proposed by the PCs under Ford.”

Errygers said the Green party presents a viable alternative to the traditional parties.

“I know that status quo politics is broken,” she said. “Today, government is not working in our best interests.”

“Too often in politics today we see the status quo parties locking horns and preventing progress,” she continued. “A vote me for, a vote for Green, is not a wasted vote — it’s a vote for progress.”

Sarachman, who is president of TRC Custom Homes, said he knows budgets and how to spend money wisely.

“That’s what has to happen here,” he said. “We, as taxpayers, pay a lot of money to the provincial government."

“We have to make sure that they spend our money wisely.”

Sarachman noted he joined the Trillium party because the party mandates that members vote as per the wishes of their constituents.

“I have to listen to you and whatever you have to do, I have to do it,” he said.

He noted the party plans to eliminate sexual education in elementary schools, eliminate the carbon tax.

As well, the longtime de-amalgamation advocate said it is the last chance for Flamborough to de-amalgamate from the City of Hamilton.

“The Trillium party is going to give us a binding referendum — you guys decide … whether you want to go or whether you want to stay.”

Miller said the None of the Above party is not about ‘promised change.’

“We are about actual change,” he said. “You have more say than you are being told."

“If you elect NotA, you elect you.”

He noted the None of the Above platform is all about referendum.

“Part of what we’d like to do is get people involved through plebiscite,” he said. “I really believe that voters aren’t given the credit they should be getting.”

For his part, Glenn Langton stressed the election campaign is about change.

“If you really want change and not just a change in the people sitting in the seats moving the levers of the machine, then you have to vote for it,” he said. “You have to have the courage to say, ‘I’ve had enough and we’re going to try something different.’”

