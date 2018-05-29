Garnier's girlfriend calls him kind, genuine

HALIFAX — The girlfriend of a Halifax man convicted of murdering a woman he met at a downtown bar has written a glowing letter about Christopher Garnier, calling him a kind, genuine and thoughtful person.

Brittany Francis's letter is one of 31 letters of support submitted to Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold as part of Garnier's parole ineligibility hearing and released today.

Garnier strangled 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police constable, and used a compost bin to dump her body near a harbour bridge on Sept. 11, 2015.

In her letter dated April 4, Francis says that the 30-year-old Garnier has changed her life, taught her how to love herself, and has helped her to grow as a person.