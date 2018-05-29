Decision reveals racist bullying at garage

Connors found "ample evidence" that both the complainant and his Indigenous and African-Canadian co-workers were persecuted by a racist bully and his entourage.

The complainant also testified that the bully later tried to run him down with a bus, threw wet paper towels over a bathroom cubicle at him, and tossed a lug nut at him.

The behaviour went largely "unchecked and unchallenged," giving the group free rein in the workplace, Connors said.

Although the ringleader of the racial discrimination was fired, he was reinstated after filing a grievance.

The decision also detailed derogatory and rude comments directed towards an Inuit mechanic and a African Nova Scotian mechanic.

The lead perpetrator of the harassment would refer to the black mechanic as "boy," for example.

"I find that he was discriminated against and harassed in the workplace by a number of individuals, most particularly, Arthur Maddox, who by his own admission ... told him to 'suck me boy,'" Connors said in her decision.

"Arthur Maddox was able to act in a disrespectful, aggressive and racist way," she said. "There are many examples of instances where actions were taken of a discriminatory nature, which provide direct evidence of a poisoned work environment."

Jacques Dube, chief administrative officer for the municipality, issued an apology Tuesday to the complainant and his family.

"While our organization has taken concrete steps to build a culture of diversity and inclusion, we have more to do," he said.

Dube said he is committed to a harassment-free workplace where all people are treated with dignity and respect.

A hearing is set for Monday to discuss the awarding of damages or assignment of mandated training.

By The Canadian Press