1 dead in crash southwest of Sudbury, Ont.

WALDEN TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead and four other are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision southwest of Sudbury, Ont.
OPP say the collision occurred at about 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 17 in Walden Township, Ont.
They say one person died at the scene and four others were taken to hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.
Police say the investigation continues.
By The Canadian Press
