Riding Profile: Flamborough-Glanbrook

Glenn Langton, Libertarian

Age: 55

Occupation: Self-employed

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Reduce the size, the scope, and spending in the provincial government

2. Advocate for term limits for all elected public officials

3. Reduce the cost of utilities and scrap the Green Energy

Contact: libertarian.on.ca/Glenn_Langton, 905-689-8196, gardenln999@gmail.com

Melissa McGlashan, NDP

Age: 42

Occupation: Scientific Pharmaceutical field

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Provide drug and dental coverage for everyone, end hallway medicine and fix seniors care, making life better for everyday families

2. Cut hydro bills by 30% by bringing Hydro One back into public hands

3. Take on student debt by converting student loans to grants and create thousands of co-op jobs

Contact: melissamcglashan.ontariondp.ca, 905-818-0499, melissa.McGlashan@ontariondp.ca

Rudy Miller, None of the Above

Age: 54

Occupation: Volunteer/Disabled

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Legislative and Electoral reforms.

2. Greenbelt protection

3. Implement framework for Direct Democracy

Contact: 289-389-2758, compassmix@gmail.com

Judi Partridge, Liberal

Age: 64

Occupation: Flamborough Councillor, Hamilton City Council

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Protecting our rural way of life: My commitment to the agricultural community will focus on economic growth and sustainability

2. Managing urban and rural development has been a priority, especially in Waterdown, Binbrook and Upper Stoney Creek.

3. Growing our already strong provincial economy.

Contact: votejudi.ca, 905-521-3971, judi.partridge@sympatico.ca

Roman Sarachman, Trillium

Age: 70

Occupation: Professional Engineer

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Fairness for all ridings

2. Remove the deficit: make sure that cities spend their money wisely.

3. The province should ensure that cities have a debt control plan before giving them money.

Contact: 905-978-0601, romansarachman@trilliumpartyontario.ca

Donna Skelly, PC

Age: 57

Occupation: Hamilton City Councillor, Ward 7

Top three priorities for Hamilton:

1. Ensuring that the people of Hamilton get to decide how the provincial $1 billion investment in the city is allocated, whether that be in other infrastructure projects or LRT.

2. Putting more money in your pocket, reducing the burden on your family and leaving more of your hard earned money with you.

3. Cleaning up the hydro mess by reducing hydro rates by 12%.

Contact: flamboroughglanbrookpc.nationbuilder.com, 905-581-6612, donna@donnaskelly.net

