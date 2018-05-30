One dead, 3 injured in Toronto house fire

TORONTO — One person is dead and three other people are in hospital following an overnight house fire in east-end Toronto.

The fire broke out in the detached home at about 2:30 a.m. (near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road).

The body of a woman believed to be in her 20s was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Because of damage to the house, firefighters had to wait until they were able to enter the home to begin a search.