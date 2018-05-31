Man, 35, charged in London, Ont., homicide

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man last Saturday.

Police were called to the scene of an "altercation" at about 2:30 a.m. and found Dereck Szaflarski suffering serious injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle, which was later recovered north of the city and returned to London for examination.

A second-degree murder warrant was subsequently issued for 35-year-old Robert Ashley Williams of London.