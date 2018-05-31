Where the leaders are for Thursday, May 31

News 04:00 AM The Canadian Press

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Thursday, May 31:

———

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

10:10 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orleans, 6600 Carriere St., Orleans, Ont.

1 p.m. — Visits St. Albert Cheese, 150 St. Paul St., St-Albert, Ont.

7 p.m. — Speaks at barbecue, Robert Quaiff campaign office, 444 Dundas St. E., Unit D, Belleville, Ont.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

10:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, London Convention Centre - Salon DD1, 300 York St., London, Ont.

6 p.m. — Attends a rally, Fogolar Furlan, 1800 N Service Rd., Windsor, Ont.

———

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9 a.m. — Makes an announcement, 5 St. Joseph St., Toronto.

1 p.m. — Holds a campaign event, Toronto Revellers Mas Camp, 80 Midwest Rd., Unit 10, Toronto.

8:30 p.m. — Attends an Iftar dinner, Petra Restaurant, 1100 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, Ont.

———

By The Canadian Press

Where the leaders are for Thursday, May 31

News 04:00 AM The Canadian Press

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Thursday, May 31:

———

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

10:10 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orleans, 6600 Carriere St., Orleans, Ont.

1 p.m. — Visits St. Albert Cheese, 150 St. Paul St., St-Albert, Ont.

7 p.m. — Speaks at barbecue, Robert Quaiff campaign office, 444 Dundas St. E., Unit D, Belleville, Ont.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

10:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, London Convention Centre - Salon DD1, 300 York St., London, Ont.

6 p.m. — Attends a rally, Fogolar Furlan, 1800 N Service Rd., Windsor, Ont.

———

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9 a.m. — Makes an announcement, 5 St. Joseph St., Toronto.

1 p.m. — Holds a campaign event, Toronto Revellers Mas Camp, 80 Midwest Rd., Unit 10, Toronto.

8:30 p.m. — Attends an Iftar dinner, Petra Restaurant, 1100 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, Ont.

———

By The Canadian Press

Where the leaders are for Thursday, May 31

News 04:00 AM The Canadian Press

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Thursday, May 31:

———

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

10:10 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orleans, 6600 Carriere St., Orleans, Ont.

1 p.m. — Visits St. Albert Cheese, 150 St. Paul St., St-Albert, Ont.

7 p.m. — Speaks at barbecue, Robert Quaiff campaign office, 444 Dundas St. E., Unit D, Belleville, Ont.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

10:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, London Convention Centre - Salon DD1, 300 York St., London, Ont.

6 p.m. — Attends a rally, Fogolar Furlan, 1800 N Service Rd., Windsor, Ont.

———

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9 a.m. — Makes an announcement, 5 St. Joseph St., Toronto.

1 p.m. — Holds a campaign event, Toronto Revellers Mas Camp, 80 Midwest Rd., Unit 10, Toronto.

8:30 p.m. — Attends an Iftar dinner, Petra Restaurant, 1100 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, Ont.

———

By The Canadian Press