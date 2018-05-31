Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial election candidates take part in live chat

Flamboroughreview.com held a live chat with Flamborough-Glanbrook Riding provincial election candidates May 31.

Participating in the chat were Janet Errygers (Green) and Judi Partridge (Liberal). Donna Skelly (PC) was occupied at a last-minute City meeting. Rudy Miller (NOTA) sent regrets due to a personal matter that arose that morning.

Readers were also invited to take part with their questions.

Here is the chat: