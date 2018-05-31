Live chat with Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial election candidates this morning

Flamboroughreview.com is hosting a live chat with Flamborough-Glanbrook Riding provincial election candidates this morning.

Participating in the chat will be Janet Errygers (Green), Judi Partridge (Liberal) and Roman Sarachman (Trillium). Donna Skelly (PC) is occupied at a last-minute City meeting this morning but will join in if she becomes available. Rudy Miller (NOTA) sends regrets due to a personal matter that arose this morning.

The online written chat will begin at 11:30 a.m. Readers are invited to take part and ask questions.