Hamilton school board budget ‘as good as it gets’

For the second year in a row, Hamilton’s public school board is about to go on a bit of a fall hiring spree.

A $557.3-million operating budget for the coming school year adds the equivalent of 101.6 full-time staff, including an extra 68 teachers, 12.5 educational assistants, five early childhood educators, five behaviour analysts and a speech pathologist.

Elementary schools will also get more administrative support in the form of three additional vice-principals and 2.5 office staff.

While Ministry of Education grant increases are funding many positions, like 13 new teachers to help grade 7 and 8 students at high-priority schools make the transition to high school, a reversal in enrolment fortunes is also playing a role.

The budget projects elementary schools will see an extra 372 students this fall, while high school enrolment is expected to climb by 100.75 students, ending years of declining numbers at the secondary level.

Last year’s budget cut 10 high school teachers, but still added 133 staff despite an overall enrolment decline of 29. This year, the board is hiring an extra 12.6 secondary teachers and 55.6 elementary ones.

“It’s as good as it gets,” said Dundas-west Flamborough trustee Greg Van Geffen, chair of the finance and facilities committee, which is recommending full board approval of the budget on June 11.

“It makes it a lot easier to go through this budget process when you have the increase in enrolment and the dollar figures that come along with it.”

The budget increases spending by $15.7 million, or 2.8 per cent, over the current school year, with the lion’s share going to salaries and benefits. It includes a 1.5 per cent wage increase.

Extra ministry funding is also giving trustees a $400 raise on their $5,900 base pay, used in a compensation formula that takes into account enrolment.