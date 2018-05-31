Fire inspection firms face charges in Toronto

Toronto Fire Services says two companies that provide fire inspection services in the city are facing charges under the Ontario Fire Code for allegedly failing to inspect, test and repair fire systems when they were contracted to do so.

In a news conference today, deputy fire chief Jim Jessop said the charges relate to alleged violations at a commercial building and two condominiums.

Jessop says Toronto Fire Services learned of the alleged violations about a year ago when conducting routine inspections at the buildings, adding that the investigation was the most "laborious" he has ever been involved in.

He says investigators are confident that the building owners hired the companies "with the best of intentions" and were unaware that the fire systems were not being properly serviced.

Fire inspectors have been working with the owners of affected buildings, he says, to make sure there are no fire risks there.

Jessop says Toronto Fire investigators are now looking into other buildings in the city where the accused companies may have been contracted.

"We are looking back as far as we can on buildings, and we are also tracing back other companies that may be affiliated with these companies," he said. "The message the chief and I want to send out today is this — we will be watching and we will be looking."

Jessop said Toronto Fire Services does not have the authority to shutter the accused companies, even temporarily, as the investigation continues.

"All we can do is swear charges under the Ontario Fire Code," he said, adding that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Advanced Detection Technologies Corp. and individuals James Singer, Rauf Ahmad and Jamia Talimul have all been charged in relation to the alleged fire code violations at the commercial building 1100 Birchmount Rd.