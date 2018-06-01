2 Burlington residents face drug trafficking charges

A Burlington couple face numerous charges, including drug trafficking, after they were arrested by Halton regional police.

Police laid the charges following a drug trafficking investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service Burlington street crime unit that ended May 15.

A Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was also executed at residences in Burlington and Waterdown.

Police seized 28 grams of cocaine, $7,670 in cash and drug trafficking tools. The drugs have an estimated street value of $2,240.

Johnson Phillip, 21, of Burlington was held for bail and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of failing to comply with recognizance and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

Hailey Sutej, 31, also of Burlington, was released on a promise to appear and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Greg Watt of the Burlington street crime unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2356.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.