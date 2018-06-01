Auto sales decline for third month in a row

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says sales of new light vehicles in Canada fell in May compared to the same month last year, the third month in a row to post a year-over-year decline.

A total of 215,407 vehicles were sold, down 0.7 per cent from the May 2017 total of 216,861, but well ahead of 191,900 in April.

It says Canada's year-to-date total of 836,522 new vehicles sold is still almost 1,000 units above the previous year thanks to an abnormally strong January.

However, the consulting group based in Richmond Hill, Ont., says the gap won't last if the pattern of market declines continue into the summer months.