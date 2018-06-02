Where the leaders are for Saturday, June 2

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Saturday, June 2:
———
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne
11 a.m. — Holds a media availability, École élémentaire Jeanne-Lajoie, 150 Carnforth Rd., Toronto.
2 p.m. — Visits Dundas West Fest, Landsdowne Ave. & Dundas St. W, Toronto.
———
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
9 a.m. — Attends a breakfast meet and greet, Lisa MacLeod's campaign office, 3050 Woodroffe Ave., Nepean, Ont.
11 a.m. — Makes an announcement and holds a candidate roundtable, Centurion Conference and Event Center, 170 Colonnade Rd., Nepean, Ont.
6 p.m. — Holds a rally, Centurion Conference and Event Center, 170 Colonnade Rd., Nepean, Ont.
———
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
9:45 a.m. — Makes an announcement, 861 The Greenway, Mississauga, Ont.
2 p.m. — Holds a campaign event, Dreams of Beans Cafe, 138 Hunter St. W, Peterborough, Ont.
2:30 p.m. — Attends an event, Taste of Downtown Peterborough, Charlotte St., Peterborough, Ont.
4 p.m — Holds a campaign event, Rotary Park, 192 Queen St., Bowmanville, Ont.
———
By The Canadian Press
