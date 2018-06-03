Four wounded in Pickering, Ont., shooting

PICKERING, Ont. — A crowded family event in a community east of Toronto was turned into a scene of chaos and fear when shots rang out Saturday night wounding four people in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Staff Sgt. Paul Cummins said thousands of people had gathered for the annual Ribfest event in Pickering's esplanade area when the gunfire erupted around 11 p.m.

He said the four people hit by bullets were all treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Cummins said the investigation was in its very early stages and there was no further information about the people injured, the circumstances surrounding the shooting or possible suspects.