Results of Bloc confidence vote coming today

MONTREAL — The Bloc Quebecois will announce the results of a confidence vote on Martine Ouellet's leadership this afternoon.

Party members were invited to weigh in by telephone or on the internet over a two-day period that ended Saturday at midnight.

Ouellet has said she believes getting the support of 50 per cent plus one will give her the legitimacy to stay on as head of the party.

The Bloc's estimated 14,500 members were also voting on whether the party should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.