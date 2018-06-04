Last week of campaigning in Ontario

TORONTO — With just days to go before Ontario votes, two of the three main party leaders are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath both have packed schedules today, while Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has only one scheduled event.

Wynne takes part in a Toronto media blitz this morning, with interviews on CBC Radio, Newstalk 1010 and CP24.

After that, she makes an announcement at Queen's Park before meeting supporters in Newmarket and Midland.