NDP allege Tory candidate sent threatening email

Toronto police say they're investigating following the release of an email allegedly sent by police officer and Progressive Conservative candidate Roshan Nallaratnam.

The email, made public by the New Democrats, states "don't do nasty campaign against me. I will teach the lesson after election."

The recipients are blacked out, but the NDP says it was sent to 96 people — many from the Tamil community.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash says a professional standards investigation has been launched into "an email he (Nallaratnam) is alleged to have sent."