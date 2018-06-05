Ontario couple arrested after possible motel birth

EDMUNDSTON, N.B. — RCMP say an Ontario couple has been arrested after a newborn baby was possibly delivered in a motel room in rural New Brunswick.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said today that the couple and baby were found in Edmundston on Monday evening following a public appeal regarding their whereabouts.

Police say the baby was taken to the hospital for observation, while the couple is to appear in court this afternoon on charges related "to care for the baby."

Two dogs believed to be in poor health were seized and turned over to animal care authorities.

Police issued a release Monday indicating they were looking for a 26-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband to do a "well-being check."

RCMP say they received a report from the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-Andre, N.B., on Saturday that a woman was believed to have delivered a baby in one of its rented rooms.

Police say the couple had been staying at the motel since April 15, but that "no one had seen the woman and the baby and there was concern for their well-being."

The birth of the baby is believed to have taken place prior to May 25.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version spelled Edmundston incorrectly.

By The Canadian Press