G7 to confront Trump on tariffs first thing

International agencies urged Trudeau on Tuesday to push fellow G7 leaders for a US$1.3 billion investment in girls' education. They also urged him not to allow the economic turmoil with the United States to interfere.

Six international agencies, including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Vision, are calling on the G7 to make that three-year spending commitment.

The coalition also wants Canada to inject $500 million in new money towards the initiative.

One of Canada's overarching themes for the summit is improving gender equality for women. Aid agencies are urging Trudeau to maintain that course.

"G7 is Canada's opportunity to turn feminist talk into walk, and demonstrate global leadership on female empowerment," David Morley, the president of UNICEF Canada, told The Canadian Press.

"We will be disappointed if G7 leaders cannot resolve a deadlock, which will once again hit the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest. It will be a missed opportunity of epic proportions."

Michael Messenger, the president of World Vision Canada, said he hopes this is one subject that the G7 leaders may be able to agree on.

"With many competing priorities around the G7 table, funding girls' education in crises presents an opportunity for consensus," he said.

"We know education is foundational to the achievement of all other development goals including health, ending violence, conflict and improving income earning potential."

U.S. protectionism will dominate the G7 when Trump makes his Canadian debut at the summit.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who hosted his own G7 counterparts last week in Whistler, B.C., said afterwards that he expects the leaders to keep pressure on the U.S. to reconsider the tariffs.

Trudeau's office says the prime minister spoke to provincial and territorial premiers Monday to update them on Ottawa's response to the "unacceptable" U.S. tariffs.

The personal relationship that Trudeau has tried to forge with the mercurial U.S. president has become strained of late, evidenced in the tough words he used to describe the Trump administration's decision — an approach he continued during his call with the premiers.

"The prime minister expressed his disappointment with the decision by the U.S. administration to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum," a readout from his office said.

"The prime minister noted that, given our shared history, it is inconceivable that Canadian steel or aluminum might be a security threat to the U.S."

Trudeau told the premiers he plans to vigorously defend and protect Canadian workers and industry and that he is committed to successfully renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement because it "is in the best interests of Canadians."

Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, muddied those waters unexpectedly earlier Tuesday when he told a Fox News program that the president is determined to pursue bilateral trade deals with Canada and Mexico, rather than a single trilateral agreement.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said the agencies were calling for a US$13-billion investment.

By Mike Blanchfield and Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press