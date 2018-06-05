Trudeau urged to raise $1.3B for girls at G7

"We know education is foundational to the achievement of all other development goals including health, ending violence, conflict and improving income earning potential."

U.S. protectionism will dominate the G7 when Trump makes his Canadian debut at the summit.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said after hosting his G7 counterparts that he expects the leaders to keep pressure on the U.S. to reconsider the tariffs.

The tariffs prompted retaliatory measures from Canada and others and threaten to drive a wedge into the G7, fracturing the long-standing multilateral relationship into something observers describe as a "G6 plus one," with the U.S. as the outlier.

Trudeau's office says he spoke to provincial and territorial premiers on Monday to update them on Ottawa's response to the "unacceptable" U.S. tariffs.

The personal relationship that Trudeau has tried to forge with the mercurial president has become strained of late.

He has used tough words to describe the Trump administration's decision and continued that approach on his call with the premiers.

"The prime minister expressed his disappointment with the decision by the U.S. administration to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum," says a readout from this office.

"The prime minister noted that, given our shared history, it is inconceivable that Canadian steel or aluminum might be a security threat to the U.S."

Trudeau told the premiers he plans to vigorously defend and protect Canadian workers and industry and that he is committed to successfully renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement "that is in the best interests of Canadians."

Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, muddied those waters unexpectedly earlier today when he told a Fox News program that the president is determined to pursue bilateral trade deals with Canada and Mexico.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said the agencies were calling for a US$13-billion investment.

By Mike Blanchfield and Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press