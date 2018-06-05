Sajjan defends delay in RMC suicide inquiry

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is speaking up for his department in the face of angry complaints from family members who want to see the results of an internal inquiry into the deaths of three Royal Military College students.

Sajjan says that while he understands their frustration, defence officials want to make sure they do a thorough job on the inquiry into the deaths of Harrison Kelertas, Brett Cameron and Matthew Sullivan.

The three young men are believed to have taken their own lives in separate incidents in 2016, though officials have yet to confirm any official cause of death.

Formal hearings wrapped up early last year, but military lawyers have spent the past year reviewing the final report, prompting concerns that the Defence Department is whitewashing the results.