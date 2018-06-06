4th man charged in Brampton, Ont., homicide

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a fourth man is facing charges in the slaying of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man in March.

Peel regional police say Paviter Singh Bassi of Brampton died after being rushed to a Toronto trauma centre on March 19.

Investigators say 24-year-old Harminder Bassi of Brampton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Bassi's death.

Three other men, 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi, 23-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra and 20-year-old Gurraj Bassi, were arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder.