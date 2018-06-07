Buried whale's bones added to museum's collection

Out of the burial site came individual vertebrae the size of small aircraft propellers and ribs longer than yard sticks. It took four people to lift the whale's intact skull and jaw into the back of a pickup.

"The material is available for scientists around the world to come and measure, study, take DNA samples and look for stable isotopes for ecology," said Hanke. "Every animal is different, just like every human is different. That's why we collect so much."

Carl Sieber said he was there when the whale was found on the beach, and he returned to use a rake to clear away dirt from the animal's bones.

"From the moment it washed up, a lot of people were very interested, a lot of people came to look," said the Parks Canada interpreter. "A whale is something a lot of people care about. They are sorry to see it there."

He said everybody wondered about the cause of death, but a necropsy couldn't provide the answer.

Sieber said the area's Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, who have hunted whales in the past, held a ceremony on the beach that involved boiling the whale's blubber in pots and keeping the oils.

Michi Main said she's put together many whale and other sea creature skeletons for museums and other institutions as part of the Saltspring Island cetacean articulation business she has with her husband, Mike deRoos.

"The landfill kindly let us put the skeleton here and bury it for this three-year period," she said. "They have a fully enclosed site here, which means no bears or other predators."

Josh McInnes, a marine biologist at University of Victoria, said having a recently deceased whale specimen to examine gives researchers opportunities to study the animal's life.

"By looking at these bones and looking at the health of the animal, it can tell us a lot about the biology and what's going on in the ecosystem," he said. "It's important. These animals, they're indicators of what's really going on and how we're dealing with this."

McInnes said he found the experience of digging up a whale's bones at a dump surreal and inspiring.

"Dumps are usually used for plastic, which is a huge issue right now for the environment, but why not put a whale here," said McInnes.

Hanke said his first whale dig at a dump was a success.

"Basically, nature did the work for us and we've got nice clean bones now," he said.

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press