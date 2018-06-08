How 10 prominent candidates fared in Ontario's election

Don Valley West, Kathleen Wynne — Liberal
Wynne prevailed in her own riding but stepped down as party leader as her Liberals were decimated following 15 years in government. Her low personal approval ratings had helped drive the Liberals way down in the polls, but she is personally popular in large pockets of her riding. It wasn't a given that she would reclaim the seat, as the loudest opposition to an updated sex-ed curriculum she implemented came from the Thorncliffe Park area of her riding.
Etobicoke North, Doug Ford — Progressive Conservative
The Progressive Conservative leader handily won his riding, as expected. He's a rookie in provincial politics, but has long enjoyed support in the west-Toronto suburb of Etobicoke. He was a city councillor for the area while his late brother Rob Ford was Toronto mayor, and the Fords have a long history there. He has a lot of support in the area, though his campaign was dominated in the last few days by news of a lawsuit against him from Rob Ford's widow.
Hamilton Centre, Andrea Horwath — NDP
The NDP leader easily won her seat, as expected. Horwath has held the riding — and a previous iteration named Hamilton East — since she won a byelection in 2004. This was her third election at the helm of the NDP.
Newmarket-Aurora, Christine Elliott — Progressive Conservative vs. Chris Ballard — Liberal
Elliott beat out Ballard, the Liberal incumbent, to take the riding. Ballard had held the riding since 2014, but it was held by a Progressive Conservative before that. Ballard was promoted to cabinet in 2016 as housing minister, and gained even greater prominence last year, when he was made environment minister. But Elliott came with more political experience and more name recognition. She served as a Progressive Conservative in the legislature from 2006 to 2015, when she resigned after she lost a bid for the party leadership. She made another bid for party leadership earlier this year but lost narrowly to Doug Ford.
Vaughan-Woodbridge, Steven Del Duca — Liberal
Del Duca was beat by Progressive Conservative Michael Tibollo, after holding the previous Vaughan riding since 2011. Del Duca won in 2014 with more than 56 per cent of the vote, held two prominent government roles — as transportation minister and economic development minister — and delivered transit and a highway extension to the riding.
Mississauga-Lakeshore, Charles Sousa — Liberal
Sousa was unseated by Progressive Conservative Rudy Cuzzetto after representing Mississauga South since 2007. He held various cabinet portfolios, including as finance minister since 2013. He was responsible for eliminating the province's deficit in 2017-18, though he promptly plunged Ontario back into the red this year.
York-Simcoe, Caroline Mulroney — Progressive Conservative
The rookie politician and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney handily won her riding. Though Mulroney has been accused of being a "parachute candidate" in the riding, she captured it with a huge margin. She has huge name recognition, is a lawyer and businesswoman and the riding is a strong Progressive Conservative one. Julia Munro represented the area for the Tories since 1995, but decided not to run again this year.
Kitchener-Conestoga, Mike Harris Jr. — Progressive Conservative
Harris — whose father Mike Harris is a former Ontario premier — narrowly beat out the NDP in this riding. His big name comes with a side of controversy. He lost his bid for the nomination for the neighbouring riding of Waterloo, but party leader Doug Ford then appointed him as the Kitchener-Conestoga candidate. The Tories dropped Kitchener-Conestoga incumbent Michael Harris — no relation — due to inappropriate texts from 2013 with an intern.
Brampton East, Gurratan Singh — NDP
Gurratan Singh — the brother of the federal NDP leader — won his riding of Brampton East. Jagmeet Singh had represented the area for the provincial NDP and served as deputy party leader until he won the federal leadership last year. Gurratan Singh, who is a lawyer and worked on his brother's leadership campaign, faced criticism during the campaign when a 2006 photo emerged that showed him holding a vulgar anti-police sign at a demonstration.
Oakville, Kevin Flynn — Liberal
Flynn, who represented Oakville since the Liberals swept to power in 2003, was beat out by the Progressive Conservatives' Stephen Crawford. Flynn won the riding handily in 2014, with more than 50 per cent of the vote. As labour minister, Flynn ushered in the Liberals' major changes to labour laws, including a controversial minimum wage increase. The boost to $14 this year and promised rise to $15 next year was popular with workers, but business groups strongly opposed the pace of the increase, warning it would lead to job losses.
By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press
