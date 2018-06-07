It's election day: the Flamborough Review has got you covered

It’s decision day in Ontario.
Today, voters across the province will cast their ballots in the 42nd general election — and we've got you covered.
Leading up to the June 7 vote, the Review provided readers with a variety of election campaign news and information, and we’ll continue to do so this evening.
Our award-winning journalists will be reporting from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where we’ll be touching base with MPP hopefuls as the night progresses and updating readers on the election results as they become available.
We’re covering the election live and, starting at 7:30 p.m., invite you to follow along by visiting our website and clicking on the election night coverage story.
We’ll be providing you with information prior to the polls closing at 9 p.m. and up-to-the-minute updates thereafter.
Feeling social? Join the conversation on Twitter @FlamReview and Facebook.
It’s decision day in Ontario.
Today, voters across the province will cast their ballots in the 42nd general election — and we've got you covered.
Leading up to the June 7 vote, the Review provided readers with a variety of election campaign news and information, and we’ll continue to do so this evening.
Our award-winning journalists will be reporting from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where we’ll be touching base with MPP hopefuls as the night progresses and updating readers on the election results as they become available.
We’re covering the election live and, starting at 7:30 p.m., invite you to follow along by visiting our website and clicking on the election night coverage story.
We’ll be providing you with information prior to the polls closing at 9 p.m. and up-to-the-minute updates thereafter.
Feeling social? Join the conversation on Twitter @FlamReview and Facebook.
It’s decision day in Ontario.
Today, voters across the province will cast their ballots in the 42nd general election — and we've got you covered.
Leading up to the June 7 vote, the Review provided readers with a variety of election campaign news and information, and we’ll continue to do so this evening.
Our award-winning journalists will be reporting from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where we’ll be touching base with MPP hopefuls as the night progresses and updating readers on the election results as they become available.
We’re covering the election live and, starting at 7:30 p.m., invite you to follow along by visiting our website and clicking on the election night coverage story.
We’ll be providing you with information prior to the polls closing at 9 p.m. and up-to-the-minute updates thereafter.
Feeling social? Join the conversation on Twitter @FlamReview and Facebook.