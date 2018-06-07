B.C. company says it can suck CO2 from air, make fuel

"We've bought the smallest scalable unit of each piece of technology we have."

Carbon Engineering's fuel costs about 25 per cent more than gasoline made from oil. Oldham said work is being done to reduce that.

Because the plant currently uses some natural gas, by the time the fuel it produces has been burned it has released a half-tonne of carbon dioxide for every tonne removed from the air. That gives it a carbon footprint 70 per cent lower than a fossil fuel, he said.

That footprint would shrink further if the plant were all-electric. And if it ran on wind- or solar-generated electricity, the fuel would be almost carbon neutral.

Long-distance transportation would welcome such fuel, suggested Keith.

"Solar and wind power have got amazingly cheap, but only in really great sites and only when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. That cheap power doesn't magically make an airplane go from Winnipeg to Halifax.

"What you need is a way to make a fuel in a place where you've got really cheap low-carbon power, and that will power the airplane. That's the core idea here."

Putting a price on carbon has been crucial to Carbon Engineering's development, said Oldham.

"We would not be in business if carbon pricing did not exist."

Carbon Engineering's next step is to build a full-scale plant. That'll take about 2 1/2 years, said Oldham.

One of the great benefits of making fuel from air is energy independence, said Oldham.

"Any country, any region, can have its own fuel. They'd be no longer dependent on the geopolitical situation if Country X has oil and Country Y does not."

— Follow Bob Weber on Twitter at @row1960

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press