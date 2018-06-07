ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE: PC Donna Skelly wins Flamborough-Glanbrook

The Review is reporting live from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where journalists will be connecting with MPP hopefuls, their supporters and volunteers to provide you with up-to-the-minute updates of the provincial election race.

Coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates include Janet Errygers (Green), Glenn Langton (Libertarian), Melissa McGlashan (NDP), Rudy Miller (NOTA), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium) and Donna Skelly (PC).



Live Blog Flamborough-Glanbrook Election Coverage