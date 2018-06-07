ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE: PC Donna Skelly wins Flamborough-Glanbrook

The Review is reporting live from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where journalists will be connecting with MPP hopefuls, their supporters and volunteers to provide you with up-to-the-minute updates of the provincial election race.
Coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates include Janet Errygers (Green), Glenn Langton (Libertarian), Melissa McGlashan (NDP), Rudy Miller (NOTA), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium) and Donna Skelly (PC).
The Review is reporting live from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where journalists will be connecting with MPP hopefuls, their supporters and volunteers to provide you with up-to-the-minute updates of the provincial election race.
Coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates include Janet Errygers (Green), Glenn Langton (Libertarian), Melissa McGlashan (NDP), Rudy Miller (NOTA), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium) and Donna Skelly (PC).
The Review is reporting live from the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, where journalists will be connecting with MPP hopefuls, their supporters and volunteers to provide you with up-to-the-minute updates of the provincial election race.
Coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates include Janet Errygers (Green), Glenn Langton (Libertarian), Melissa McGlashan (NDP), Rudy Miller (NOTA), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium) and Donna Skelly (PC).