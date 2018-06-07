Windsor, Ont., man faces child porn charges

WINDSOR, Ont. — Police say a 20-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Windsor police say that the RCMP provided information to them alleging a man in the city uploaded child pornography to the internet.

After identifying a suspect, police say they arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday.

They say they also seized a computer and electronic storage devices after the arrest.