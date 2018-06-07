Flamborough-Glanbrook's Donna Skelly rides blue wave to victory

Campaign manager Grant MacLean said Skelly has “waited a long time for this.”

“She deserves all the credit,” he said. “She worked so hard.

“I think she is going to be the best MPP this city has ever had.”

Skelly said at its heart, the campaign was about change.

“It’s clear from the results this evening that people didn’t want a Liberal government returned,” she said. “The Ontario electorate wanted change and once they really want change, there’s no stopping them.”

She admitted she was pleasantly surprised by the size of the majority.

“I think the pollsters and the pundits were wrong – period,” she said.

Despite besting Liberal candidate and current Hamilton Ward 15 councillor Judi Partridge, Skelly said she doesn’t foresee any issues working with council.

“I think it‘s important that people have different viewpoints politically, but are able to work together,” she said. “We all have one thing at heart – the betterment of the city and I think we’ll all be able to work together moving forward.”

The lone PC MPP in the city, Skelly said one of her priorities is to identify someone with an agricultural background to bring into her staff.

“I think it’s very important that the agricultural and rural component of my riding get the priority it deserves,” she said. “It deserves it within the city’s context and it deserves it within the riding.”

NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan, who finished second in the riding, congratulated Skelly on her victory.

"I congratulate all of the candidates on running very fair and respectful campaigns," she said.

McGlashan noted its very exciting that the NDP will form the Official Opposition at Queen's Park, adding she wouldn't change anything about the campaign.

"I think that we ran a really good campaign," she said. "I had a great deal of support and people who reached out to us, who really wanted change for the better - Andrea's message really resonated well for them.

She thanked all the volunteers who helped with her campaign, as well as those who supported her and the NDP in the riding.

"I was really embraced by the community," she said. "I was very happy about that."