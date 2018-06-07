Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Judi Partridge looks to the future after defeat

“We called and knocked on thousand of homes throughout the entire campaign,” she said.

Brown said that they focused on getting their candidate out to meet potential constituents and worked to “direct the speech toward local issues.”

When Partridge's campaign team arrived at the Coachman, they immediately tuned into the television to see what was going on and what they saw led to some grim faces.

“Heartbroken,” said Christina Birmingham, Partridge’s supporter and friend.

She said that although this was not the result they had hoped for, this is far from the end.

"She will affect change and continue to affect change in Flamborough, in Waterdown and in this area," Birmingham said of Partridge, Hamilton's Ward 15 councillor.

The Liberal candidate’s husband Jeff said he was surprised at the outcome, which saw Partridge come in third behind NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan and Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly, who rode the blue wave to victory in Flamborough-Glanbrook. Provincially, PC Leader Doug Ford earned a majority with more than 70 seats while the NDP, under leader Andrea Horwath, secured some 39 seats, according to unofficial results.

“It is what it is,” he said, noting he thought the NDP would have a better showing.

While Partridge is not happy that Ford has won a majority government, she said that the elections go in cycles and who knows what could happen in four years.

“I think it’s going to be a time of reflection, a time of building,” she said, adding that she will continue to serve her Ward 15 constituents and will seek re-election in the October municipal election.