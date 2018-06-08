Some potential Ford cabinet members

TORONTO — Throughout the 2018 provincial election campaign Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford touted his candidates as talented and capable of delivering on his promises. Ford, whose party won a majority Thursday night, has said he would have no trouble choosing a cabinet from the "124 all-stars" on his team.

Here's a look at some potential Tory ministers in a Ford cabinet:

Christine Elliott — Theformer Tory legislator and three-time party leadership candidate will likely play a key role in Ford's cabinet. Elliott, who handily won her riding of Newmarket-Aurora, is an experienced politician who has also been Tory deputy leader under former Tory leader Tim Hudak. Until jumping into the party leadership race in February, Elliott served as the province's first patient ombudsman.

Caroline Mulroney — Thelawyer and former leadership candidate is a political rookie who could end up in cabinet in a key role. The daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, she offers links to Tory stalwarts in the party's base who rallied behind her during her run for the party leadership. The 43-year-old mother of four was educated at Harvard and New York University.

Vic Fedeli — The veteran Tory legislator and longtime finance critic served as interim party leader after Patrick Brown stepped down earlier this year. Ford, who became party leader in March but had no seat in the legislature, relied on Fedeli to lead the Opposition in the house. Fedeli could be a choice for minister of finance.

Lisa MacLeod — The longtime Ottawa-area Tory legislator has held multiple roles in her time in opposition including as education critic, finance critic and digital government critic. MacLeod has also been a vocal advocate of increased mental health supports. She emerged as a go-to communicator for Ford after he took the helm as party leader in March.

Rod Phillips — The former head of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and executive at Postmedia was a star candidate for the party in Ajax. He also has extensive experience as a political staffer for former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, who endorsed Ford during the election.

Todd Smith — The legislator for Bay of Quinte riding in Eastern Ontario has served as the party's energy critic in recent years. He helped Ford sell his pitch to fire the board and CEO of the partially privatized utility Hydro One during the election. Ford may call upon Smith to handle the thorny file of energy minister and find a way to deliver on a Tory pledge to cut hydro rates by a further 12 per cent.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press