Cyclist lost his life helping others

Right now, Jeff Vervaeke should be the subject of a citation for service to others, or a profile in motivated giving, but not an obituary.

A lover of machines, a bicycle enthusiast by pastime and an auto mechanic by trade, he was, by nature and by example, a kind of machine himself, a help machine.

It was automatic with him. He could not see need and ignore it. When his mother, Nancy Delsey, got breast cancer several years ago and two other family members were diagnosed with cancer around that time, he threw himself behind the cause with an irrepressible fervour, bicycling in charity ride after charity ride.

He was on such a ride, the 7 Days in May ride around Lake Ontario, just last week to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, when he came upon another cyclist who'd blown a tire and fallen.

"They were actually waving him on ahead," says Jeff's mother. "There were already people looking after" the fallen cyclist.

But Jeff wouldn't be waved off. There might be something he could do. They were on the shoulder of the road, just west of Kingston, when a car tried to pass a van and ended up hitting four of them. It was June 1, only the second day of the seven-day tour of the lake.

Jeff was the only one who sustained critical injuries, but they were of such severity that he died later in hospital, a tragedy that's shaken the bicycle community and the many people whose lives Jeff touched.

"He touched a lot of people to take up charity work like he did," Nancy says of her son, who was 44 and lived in Waterdown.

He started, she says, about six years ago with a 5K for charity. "And it skyrocketed from there."

After he met his partner, Kim Carey, a triathlon enthusiast, he took up training for Iron Man. He did one last year and was in training for one in August in Mont Tremblant, Que.