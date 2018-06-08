Cyclist lost his life helping others

Right now, Jeff Vervaeke should be the subject of a citation for service to others, or a profile in motivated giving, but not an obituary.
A lover of machines, a bicycle enthusiast by pastime and an auto mechanic by trade, he was, by nature and by example, a kind of machine himself, a help machine.
It was automatic with him. He could not see need and ignore it. When his mother, Nancy Delsey, got breast cancer several years ago and two other family members were diagnosed with cancer around that time, he threw himself behind the cause with an irrepressible fervour, bicycling in charity ride after charity ride.
He was on such a ride, the 7 Days in May ride around Lake Ontario, just last week to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, when he came upon another cyclist who'd blown a tire and fallen.
"They were actually waving him on ahead," says Jeff's mother. "There were already people looking after" the fallen cyclist.
But Jeff wouldn't be waved off. There might be something he could do. They were on the shoulder of the road, just west of Kingston, when a car tried to pass a van and ended up hitting four of them. It was June 1, only the second day of the seven-day tour of the lake.
Jeff was the only one who sustained critical injuries, but they were of such severity that he died later in hospital, a tragedy that's shaken the bicycle community and the many people whose lives Jeff touched.
"He touched a lot of people to take up charity work like he did," Nancy says of her son, who was 44 and lived in Waterdown.
He started, she says, about six years ago with a 5K for charity. "And it skyrocketed from there."
After he met his partner, Kim Carey, a triathlon enthusiast, he took up training for Iron Man. He did one last year and was in training for one in August in Mont Tremblant, Que.
"He would always put his whole heart into everything, go all out," says Nancy, who lives in the Beach Boulevard area. "His apartment was like a gym. An exercise bike, treadmill, all this exercise equipment.
"And his kitchen table. There was no place to eat. It was covered in bicycle parts. He was always fixing things." Jeff's nickname was Wheelsman. He did all the bike races — the Paris to Ancaster one many times.
"He did that one on the fat bike," Nancy remembers. "His biggest smile was when he was on the fat bike."
He enjoyed visiting her on Beach Boulevard, where he and his beloved 14-year-old daughter, Abby, and others would bicycle along the many paths.
"I would love to have a bench on one of the paths, with his name on it," Nancy says.
It would be a wonderful memorial to such a special man, gone far too soon.
In a touching symbolic gesture, Kim Carey asked one of the riders on the 7 Days In May ride to take Jeff's jersey with him for five days, so they could say he made it to the finish line.
The bumper sticker on Jeff's car says "Share the Road," and Nancy says she hopes people heed that message.
Visitation is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home, 146 Mill St. N., in Waterdown. The memorial service is on Saturday at 11 a.m.
jmahoney@thespec.com
905-526-3306
