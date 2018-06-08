Pace of new housing construction slows in May

OTTAWA — The pace of new housing construction in Canada slowed in May amid a double-digit decline in multi-unit projects in urban areas after several months of above-average activity, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday

The federal agency's seasonally adjusted rate of housing starts for all of Canada — which is an approximation of how much construction will begin this year if the pace continues — fell to 195,613 units in May, from 216,775 units in April.

Quebec and Ontario, which one bank economist had their worst month for housing starts in a year, were a driving force that was partially offset by increases in six provinces.

May's decline pushed down the six-month average — which the CMHC considers a better indicator than a one-month snapshot — to 216,362 units on a seasonally adjusted basis from a six-month average of 225,481 units in April.