Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Local foodies went wild when they heard that Bourdain — described by The Smithsonian as "the original rock star" of the culinary world — was touring the province.

"You know the ... commercials about the most interesting man in the world? Bourdain is him in real life," said one fan on Twitter.

However, Bourdain's foray to the East Coast was not without controversy — something Bourdain was used to as the culinary world's "Elvis of bad boy chefs."

After the Newfoundland and Labrador episode aired, someone asked Bourdain on Twitter why the Montreal chefs were with him on the trip.

One user tweeted: "Why would Anthony Bourdain bring French Canadian snot chefs to Newfoundland? Anthony you did a diservice (sic) to the cuisine and hospitality of Newfoundland.''

Bourdain wasn't impressed. He fired back, saying it was the two chefs' "relentless advocacy for Newfoundland'' that encouraged him to visit the province.

"Why were two 'Frenchies' on the last (episode) of Parts Unknown Newfoundland? Because they were solely responsible for enticing me there,'' he said on Twitter.

However, Bourdain's reference to "Frenchies'' sparked more controversy, with some calling him "salty and rude."

Others rallied to his defence.

"To the people upset about the Quebec chefs in Parts Unknown, first stop being so foolish. Second, they are the ones who kept urging Bourdain to do a show in Newfoundland. Stop being a tool,'' Steven Davis tweeted in response.

Those behind the production of Bourdain's show also took online heat for using the term "Newfie'' in a tweet promoting the episode, with people informing Bourdain that many in the province consider the term offensive.

The official "Parts Unknown'' Twitter account had shared an article citing Newfoundland-related books and local slang, saying "Embrace the Newfies as they are.''

The show acknowledged the criticism on Twitter and offered an apology.

In November 2014, Bourdain travelled to Wolfville, N.S., where he helped kick off the annual Devour! food and film festival. At the opening gala, he sampled offerings from a dozen chefs, and then proclaimed his fascination with the Halifax donair — a sweet and savory meat-lovers treat that has since been declared the city's official food.

"I look for unique foods, unique to the region," he said in an interview with the Halifax Chronicle Herald. "It is your most famous, it's the signature dish — like the New York dirty-water hotdog."

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press