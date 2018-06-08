MPs react to Ford election win in Ontario

OTTAWA — A longtime Liberal member of Parliament says Doug Ford's Conservative election victory in Ontario puts the Trudeau government on a "collision course" with the province in the battle over climate change.

But Toronto-area MP John McKay says, ultimately, Ottawa will exercise its jurisdiction and impose a carbon tax on Ontario, regardless of any actions taken by Ford's soon-to-be-installed government.

Ford won a majority government in Thursday's provincial election on a platform that included a pledge to scrap Ontario's cap-and-trade carbon pricing system.

He also promised a Supreme Court of Canada challenge over any attempt by the federal government to force a carbon tax on the province.