Toronto stock index down moderately

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is down moderately, with shares of two cannabis producers among the biggest losers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.56 points to 16,154.22, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69 points to 25,235.72. The S&P 500 index was down 2.32 points to 2,768.05 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 20.01 points to 7,615.06.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.12 cents US, up from Thursday's average value of 77.09 cents US.