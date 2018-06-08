MPP-to-be Skelly ready, willing to work with council

Progressive Conservative MPP-elect Donna Skelly says she has thick skin and won't let past council disagreements stop her from working with anyone "to give Hamilton the attention it deserves at Queen's Park."

The Ward 7 councillor expects to give up her seat by the end of June to take on her new job as MPP for the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in a majority Tory provincial government.

Skelly campaigned on a promise of allowing Hamilton to kill its $1-billion LRT and use the money for other priorities — earning the very public wrath of Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who accused her of misleading the public and "undermining" council.

His Twitter comments also got personal, suggesting the former CHCH personality "doesn't much care about Hamilton, just wants to be MPP ... Ward 7 was just a novelty."

The day after her election win over council colleague and Liberal Judi Partridge, Skelly dismissed the idea that past disagreements would prove an impediment to a workable relationship with city leaders.

"My skin is so thick ... I don't hold a grudge," she said, adding she largely ignores anything aired on social media. "I have no intention of allowing that kind of nonsense from stopping me from doing what's best for this city and this riding."

Eisenberger, who is out of town, struck a conciliatory tone in a post-election statement. He congratulated Skelly and premier-elect Doug Ford, stating "Hamilton stands ready to work with you."

"There is a great tradition of Hamilton's elected representatives from all three levels of government and irrespective of partisan affiliations coming together as Team Hamilton," Eisenberger said, adding he will convene a meeting of local politicians to that end.

The rest of Hamilton's ridings elected NDP members, including newcomer Sandy Shaw in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

Skelly said she has a "deep respect" for Shaw despite their political differences and suggested she would be able to work with the city's orange MPPs on certain issues, like standing up for steel in Hamilton. "On some things, like tariffs, we will stand united. But on others, like the carbon tax, we won't."